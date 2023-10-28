Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bond County This Week
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Bond County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Bond County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Fairfield Community High School at Greenville High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Greenville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.