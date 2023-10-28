Central Division opponents meet when the Chicago Bulls (1-1) visit the Detroit Pistons (1-1) at Little Caesars Arena on October 28, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pistons and Bulls

Bulls vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bulls vs Pistons Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

Last season, the Bulls had a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% higher than the 48.9% of shots the Pistons' opponents knocked down.

Chicago had a 29-13 straight-up record in games it shot better than 48.9% from the field.

The Bulls were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Pistons ranked 20th.

Last year, the Bulls put up 5.4 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Pistons gave up (118.5).

When Chicago scored more than 118.5 points last season, it went 20-8.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bulls fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 114 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game in road games.

Chicago allowed 111.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.3 fewer points than it allowed in road games (112.5).

At home, the Bulls averaged 0.3 fewer treys per game (10.3) than in away games (10.6). However, they owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to when playing on the road (35.7%).

Bulls Injuries