The Chicago Bulls, with Coby White, face the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last time on the court, a 104-103 win over the Raptors, White totaled 17 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

In this piece we'll examine White's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (+100)

Over 14.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+102)

Over 3.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-110)

Over 5.5 (-110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+154)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pistons gave up 118.5 points per contest last season, 27th in the league.

Giving up 44.7 rebounds per contest last year, the Pistons were 22nd in the league in that category.

The Pistons gave up 25.8 assists per contest last year (18th in the NBA).

The Pistons conceded 12 made 3-pointers per contest last season, ninth in the league in that category.

Coby White vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 15 5 3 1 1 0 0 3/1/2023 22 14 2 5 3 0 3 1/19/2023 17 10 1 0 2 0 1 12/30/2022 14 5 0 1 1 0 0

