The Chicago Bulls, DeMar DeRozan included, face the Detroit Pistons on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 104-103 win against the Raptors, DeRozan put up 33 points and four steals.

In this piece we'll examine DeRozan's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-108)

Over 22.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+112)

Over 4.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+104)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pistons allowed 118.5 points per game last year, 27th in the league.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per game last season, the Pistons were 22nd in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Pistons were 18th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 25.8 per game.

The Pistons were the ninth-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12 makes per game.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 24 16 2 5 1 0 1 3/1/2023 37 21 7 7 0 0 0 1/19/2023 38 26 9 5 0 1 2 12/30/2022 35 22 6 5 0 0 1

