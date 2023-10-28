How to Watch the Eredivisie: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, October 28
Today's Eredivisie lineup has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between Heracles Almelo and SC Heerenveen.
We've got everything you need regarding how to watch today's Eredivisie action right here. Check out the links below.
Eredivisie Streaming Live Today
Watch SC Heerenveen vs Heracles Almelo
Heracles Almelo is on the road to play SC Heerenveen at Abe Lenstra Stadion in Heerenveen.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: SC Heerenveen (-105)
- Underdog: Heracles Almelo (+265)
- Draw: (+280)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Sparta Rotterdam vs RKC Waalwijk
RKC Waalwijk is on the road to play Sparta Rotterdam at Sparta Stadium Het Kasteel in Rotterdam.
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Sparta Rotterdam (-130)
- Underdog: RKC Waalwijk (+340)
- Draw: (+285)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Almere City FC vs Go Ahead Eagles
Go Ahead Eagles is on the road to face Almere City FC at Yanmar Stadion in Almere Stad.
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Go Ahead Eagles (+140)
- Underdog: Almere City FC (+185)
- Draw: (+250)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Fortuna Sittard vs FC Utrecht
FC Utrecht makes the trip to match up with Fortuna Sittard at Fortuna Sittard Stadion.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Fortuna Sittard (+140)
- Underdog: FC Utrecht (+180)
- Draw: (+260)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
