Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Illinois
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
In a Week 9 slate that has plenty of competitive contests, fans from Illinois should tune in to see the Maryland Terrapins versus the Northwestern Wildcats.
College Football Games to Watch in Illinois on TV This Week
Maryland Terrapins at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Ryan Field
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Maryland (-14)
Northern Iowa Panthers at Illinois State Redbirds
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Hancock Stadium
- TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Southern Illinois Salukis at Western Illinois Leathernecks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Hanson Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
