The Illinois State Redbirds (4-3) square off against a fellow MVFC opponent when they visit the Northern Iowa Panthers (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hancock Stadium.

Illinois State sports the 31st-ranked defense this season (313.3 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking 22nd-best with a tally of 421 yards per game. From an offensive perspective, Northern Iowa is generating 24.4 points per game (60th-ranked). It ranks 58th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (26.1 points surrendered per game).

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about this matchup.

Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo City: Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Hancock Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa Key Statistics

Illinois State Northern Iowa 421 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370 (55th) 313.3 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.7 (49th) 192.7 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.9 (104th) 228.3 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.1 (19th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has compiled 1,528 yards (218.3 ypg) on 155-of-224 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 136 rushing yards (19.4 ypg) on 35 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Mason Blakemore has racked up 556 yards on 71 carries while finding the end zone six times as a runner.

Cole Mueller has collected 265 yards on 65 carries, scoring four times.

Daniel Sobkowicz has hauled in 45 receptions for 649 yards (92.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Cam Grandy has put up a 327-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 33 passes on 31 targets.

Eddie Kasper's 27 receptions are good enough for 225 yards and one touchdown.

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day has put up 1,826 passing yards, or 260.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.8% of his passes and has collected 10 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Tye Edwards has carried the ball 71 times for 293 yards, with three touchdowns.

Harrison Bey-Buie has totaled 209 yards on 43 carries with four touchdowns.

Sam Schnee has totaled 37 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 647 (92.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 41 times and has four touchdowns.

Logan Wolf has caught 22 passes and compiled 259 receiving yards (37 per game).

Sergio Morancy has racked up 253 reciving yards (36.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

