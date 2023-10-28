This week, there's high school football on the docket in Madison County, Illinois. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

    • Madison County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Mt. Vernon High School at Highland High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Highland, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Aurora High School at Edwardsville High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Edwardsville, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Paris High School at Roxana High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Roxana, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Collinsville High School at Maine West High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Des Plaines, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

