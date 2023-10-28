Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Madison County, Illinois. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Madison County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Mt. Vernon High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Highland, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Aurora High School at Edwardsville High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Edwardsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paris High School at Roxana High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Roxana, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinsville High School at Maine West High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Des Plaines, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.