This week, there's high school football on the docket in Madison County, Illinois. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Madison County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Mt. Vernon High School at Highland High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28

1:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Highland, IL

Highland, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Aurora High School at Edwardsville High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28

2:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Edwardsville, IL

Edwardsville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Paris High School at Roxana High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on October 28

3:00 PM CT on October 28 Location: Roxana, IL

Roxana, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinsville High School at Maine West High School