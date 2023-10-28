The Maryland Terrapins (5-2) face a Big Ten matchup versus the Northwestern Wildcats (3-4). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Maryland vs. Northwestern?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Ryan Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Maryland 30, Northwestern 20

Maryland 30, Northwestern 20 Maryland has won 80% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-1).

The Terrapins have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -600 or shorter and won every time.

Northwestern has been an underdog in four games this season and won one (25%) of those contests.

This season, the Wildcats have been at least a +425 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Terrapins' implied win probability is 85.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Northwestern (+14)



Northwestern (+14) Maryland has played seven games, posting three wins against the spread.

This season, the Terrapins have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 14 points or more.

Against the spread, Northwestern is 3-2-0 this season.

This season, the Wildcats are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 14 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) Five of Maryland's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 48.5 points.

In the Northwestern's seven games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 48.5.

The total for the matchup of 48.5 is five points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Maryland (33.4 points per game) and Northwestern (20.1 points per game).

Splits Tables

Maryland

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.8 50.9 54 Implied Total AVG 35.6 36.4 33.5 ATS Record 3-4-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 3-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Northwestern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.8 42.3 43.5 Implied Total AVG 28.2 28 28.5 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-1-0 3-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 1-1 0-2

