The Chicago Bulls, with Nikola Vucevic, face the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 104-103 win over the Raptors (his last action) Vucevic produced 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Vucevic, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (+104)

Over 16.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-106)

Over 10.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-105)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pistons allowed 118.5 points per contest last season, 27th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Pistons were 22nd in the league last year, conceding 44.7 per game.

Looking at assists, the Pistons were ranked 18th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 25.8 per game.

Allowing 12.0 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Pistons were ninth in the league in that category.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 17 8 7 0 0 0 3 3/1/2023 35 12 9 2 0 0 1 1/19/2023 35 16 15 6 0 0 1 12/30/2022 33 19 9 2 1 3 1

