Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 28, when the Maryland Terrapins and Northwestern Wildcats square off at 12:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Terrapins. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Northwestern vs. Maryland Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northwestern (+14) Over (48.5) Maryland 30, Northwestern 20

Week 9 Big Ten Predictions

Northwestern Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 19.0% chance to win.

The Wildcats' ATS record is 3-2-0 this year.

Northwestern is winless against the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

Four of the Wildcats' five games with a set total have hit the over (80%).

The average point total for the Northwestern this season is 5.7 points less than this game's over/under.

Maryland Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Terrapins an 85.7% chance to win.

The Terrapins' record against the spread is 3-4-0.

Maryland has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

There have been three Terrapins games (out of seven) that went over the total this season.

Maryland games average 51.8 total points per game this season, 3.3 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Wildcats vs. Terrapins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Maryland 33.4 18.6 37.2 16.8 24.0 23.0 Northwestern 20.1 25.9 27.8 25.5 10.0 26.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.