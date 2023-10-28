The Maryland Terrapins (5-2) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Ryan Field in a Big Ten showdown.

Maryland has the 36th-ranked offense this year (33.4 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best with just 18.6 points allowed per game. Northwestern ranks eighth-worst in total yards per game (299.3), but it has been better defensively, ranking 49th in the FBS with 345.7 total yards ceded per contest.

Northwestern vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Ryan Field

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Northwestern vs. Maryland Key Statistics

Northwestern Maryland 299.3 (129th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.3 (57th) 345.7 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.1 (33rd) 99.9 (122nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.9 (86th) 199.4 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.4 (30th) 6 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (14th) 7 (106th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (20th)

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has compiled 926 yards on 59% passing while collecting six touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Cam Porter is his team's leading rusher with 83 carries for 319 yards, or 45.6 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Anthony Tyus III has taken 16 carries and totaled 103 yards.

Bryce Kirtz has registered 27 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 423 (60.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 45 times and has three touchdowns.

Cam Johnson has put together a 339-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 29 passes on 49 targets.

A.J. Henning has racked up 149 reciving yards (21.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has recorded 1,926 yards (275.1 ypg) on 159-of-249 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 83 rushing yards (11.9 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Roman Hemby has 414 rushing yards on 84 carries with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 180 yards (25.7 per game).

Antwain Littleton has piled up 227 yards on 54 carries, scoring two times.

Jeshaun Jones has hauled in 27 catches for 418 yards (59.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Kaden Prather has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 373 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tai Felton has compiled 25 grabs for 350 yards, an average of 50.0 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

