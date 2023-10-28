Northwestern vs. Maryland: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Maryland Terrapins (5-2) will play their Big Ten-rival, the Northwestern Wildcats (3-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Ryan Field. The Wildcats will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 14-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Maryland vs. Northwestern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Northwestern vs. Maryland Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Evanston, Illinois
- Venue: Ryan Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Northwestern vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Maryland Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Maryland (-14)
|48.5
|-600
|+425
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Maryland (-13.5)
|48.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Northwestern vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- Northwestern has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wildcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 14 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- Maryland has covered three times in seven chances against the spread this season.
- The Terrapins have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point favorites.
Northwestern 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
