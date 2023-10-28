The Maryland Terrapins (5-2) will play their Big Ten-rival, the Northwestern Wildcats (3-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Ryan Field. The Wildcats will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 14-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Maryland vs. Northwestern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northwestern vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Ryan Field

Northwestern vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Northwestern vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Northwestern has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wildcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 14 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Maryland has covered three times in seven chances against the spread this season.

The Terrapins have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

Northwestern 2023 Futures Odds

