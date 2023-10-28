Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
According to our computer projections, the Oklahoma State Cowboys will take down the Cincinnati Bearcats when the two teams play at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which starts at 8:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.
Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Oklahoma State (-7.5)
|Toss Up (52.5)
|Oklahoma State 36, Cincinnati 17
Oklahoma State Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Cowboys a 75.0% chance to win.
- Against the spread, the Cowboys are 4-2-0 this year.
- There have been three Cowboys games (out of six) that hit the over this year.
- The over/under in this game is 52.5 points, 3.3 higher than the average total in Oklahoma State games this season.
Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)
- The Bearcats have a 29.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Bearcats are 1-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Cincinnati is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- The teams have hit the over in four of the Bearcats' six games with a set total.
- Cincinnati games this season have averaged a total of 50.1 points, 2.4 less than the point total in this matchup.
Cowboys vs. Bearcats 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Oklahoma State
|29.1
|26
|25.5
|24.8
|34
|27.7
|Cincinnati
|27
|26
|27
|25.2
|27
|28
