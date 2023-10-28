Patrick Williams' Chicago Bulls take the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Williams, in his last action, had three points and two steals in a 104-103 win over the Raptors.

Below we will break down Williams' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-118)

Over 8.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Looking to bet on one or more of Williams's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pistons were 27th in the NBA last year, giving up 118.5 points per game.

The Pistons allowed 44.7 rebounds on average last year, 22nd in the league.

The Pistons were the 18th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.8.

The Pistons were the ninth-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Patrick Williams vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 22 2 2 1 0 1 1 3/1/2023 28 11 2 0 1 2 0 1/19/2023 31 10 6 2 2 2 2 12/30/2022 31 8 3 0 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.