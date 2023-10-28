Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County This Week
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Saint Clair County, Illinois? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Cahokia High School at Central High School - Breese
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Breese, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tuscola High School at Althoff Catholic High School
- Game Time: 2:45 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Belleville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
