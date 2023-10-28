Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County This Week
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Scott County, Illinois has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Scott County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Winchester High School Co-op - West Central at Salt Fork High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Catlin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.