The Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-7) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hanson Field in an MVFC showdown.

With 17.1 points per game (21st-worst) and 45.9 points allowed per game on defense (worst), Western Illinois has been struggling on both sides of the ball this year. Southern Illinois has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, allowing just 19 points per game (13th-best). Offensively, it ranks 76th by putting up 23.1 points per game.

Southern Illinois vs. Western Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Macomb, Illinois

Macomb, Illinois Venue: Hanson Field

Southern Illinois vs. Western Illinois Key Statistics

Southern Illinois Western Illinois 345.1 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.4 (116th) 301 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 487 (124th) 115.1 (90th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 45.7 (128th) 230 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.7 (47th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has compiled 1,566 yards (223.7 yards per game) while completing 68.1% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 85 yards with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Romeir Elliott, has carried the ball 42 times for 266 yards (38 per game) with five touchdowns.

Justin Strong has piled up 208 yards (on 46 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Vinson Davis has hauled in 405 receiving yards on 32 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Izaiah Hartrup has put up a 352-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 29 passes on 40 targets.

Aidan Quinn's 18 catches (on 25 targets) have netted him 206 yards (29.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Western Illinois Stats Leaders

Matt Morrissey has thrown for 1,509 yards (215.6 ypg) to lead Western Illinois, completing 61.8% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Seth Glatz, has carried the ball 58 times for 200 yards (28.6 per game).

Ludovick Choquette has collected 184 yards on 51 carries, scoring three times.

Jaylin Jackson's leads his squad with 378 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 36 receptions (out of 29 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Jay Parker has put up a 297-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 33 passes on 22 targets.

Donald McKinney has compiled 22 grabs for 262 yards, an average of 37.4 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

