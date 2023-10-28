SEC opponents will clash when the Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas A&M vs. South Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Texas A&M vs. South Carolina?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas A&M 35, South Carolina 19

Texas A&M 35, South Carolina 19 Texas A&M has been favored on the moneyline five total times this season. They've gone 4-1 in those games.

The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

South Carolina has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

This season, the Gamecocks have won one of their two games when they're the underdog by at least +550 on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Aggies an 88.9% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: South Carolina (+16.5)



South Carolina (+16.5) Texas A&M has four wins in seven games versus the spread this season.

The Aggies have always covered the spread this season when favored by 16.5 points or more.

In South Carolina's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This year, the Gamecocks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 16.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Texas A&M vs. South Carolina matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (51.5)



Over (51.5) Three of Texas A&M's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 51.5 points.

In the South Carolina's seven games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

Texas A&M averages 32.3 points per game against South Carolina's 26.6, amounting to 7.4 points over the matchup's total of 51.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Texas A&M

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.2 50 52.8 Implied Total AVG 32.9 36 28.7 ATS Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

South Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.2 53.5 57.5 Implied Total AVG 33 30.3 36.7 ATS Record 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.