Week 9 of the college football slate included two games with Big Sky teams involved. Read on to see key players and results from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

Northern Colorado vs. Montana

Week 9 Big Sky Results

Montana 40 Northern Colorado 0

Montana Leaders

  • Passing: Keali'i Ah Yat (9-for-13, 89 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Eli Gillman (14 ATT, 106 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Aaron Fontes (0 TAR, 5 REC, 66 YDS)

Northern Colorado Leaders

  • Passing: Jacob Sirmon (6-for-20, 43 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: David Afari (17 ATT, 46 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jamarii Robinson (0 TAR, 2 REC, 40 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

MontanaNorthern Colorado
455Total Yards94
170Passing Yards76
285Rushing Yards18
1Turnovers2

Next Week's Big Sky Games

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Montana State Bobcats

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Bobcat Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Idaho Vandals at Northern Colorado Bears

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Nottingham Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Cal Poly Mustangs at Eastern Washington Eagles

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Roos Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Weber State Wildcats at Idaho State Bengals

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Holt Arena
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Portland State Vikings at UC Davis Aggies

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: UC Davis Health Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Sacramento State Hornets at Montana Grizzlies

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

