With the college football season heading into Week 9, the schedule includes three games that feature teams from the Ivy League. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, check out the article below for info on how to watch.

Ivy League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Columbia Lions at Yale Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Princeton Tigers at Cornell Big Red 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Dartmouth Big Green at Harvard Crimson 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

