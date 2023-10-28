Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 28, when the Southern Illinois Salukis and Western Illinois Leathernecks square off at 4:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Salukis. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Western Illinois vs. Southern Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southern Illinois (-32.5) 52.7 Southern Illinois 43, Western Illinois 10

Week 9 MVFC Predictions

Western Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Leathernecks won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

Last season, five of Leathernecks games went over the point total.

Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

So far this year, the Salukis have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

No Salukis six games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

Leathernecks vs. Salukis 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Illinois 17.1 45.9 21.7 41.7 13.8 49 Southern Illinois 23.1 19 30.7 20 17.5 18.3

