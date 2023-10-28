The Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-7) face a fellow MVFC opponent when they visit the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hanson Field.

With 266.4 yards of total offense per game (12th-worst) and 487.0 yards allowed per game on defense (fourth-worst), Western Illinois has been struggling on both sides of the ball this year. Southern Illinois' defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 13th-best in the FCS with 19.0 points surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is generating 23.1 points per game, which ranks 76th.

Western Illinois vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Macomb, Illinois Venue: Hanson Field

Western Illinois vs. Southern Illinois Key Statistics

Western Illinois Southern Illinois 266.4 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.1 (74th) 487.0 (124th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.0 (23rd) 45.7 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.1 (90th) 220.7 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.0 (38th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Western Illinois Stats Leaders

Matt Morrissey has thrown for 1,509 yards (215.6 ypg) to lead Western Illinois, completing 61.8% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Seth Glatz, has carried the ball 58 times for 200 yards (28.6 per game).

Ludovick Choquette has been handed the ball 51 times this year and racked up 184 yards (26.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jaylin Jackson's team-high 378 yards as a receiver have come on 36 receptions (out of 29 targets) with three touchdowns.

Jay Parker has hauled in 33 receptions totaling 297 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Donald McKinney's 22 catches are good enough for 262 yards and two touchdowns.

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker leads Southern Illinois with 1,566 yards on 141-of-207 passing with eight touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 85 rushing yards (12.1 ypg) on 52 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Romeir Elliott has run for 266 yards on 42 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Justin Strong has piled up 208 yards (on 46 carries) with three touchdowns.

Vinson Davis has racked up 405 receiving yards on 32 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Izaiah Hartrup has 29 receptions (on 40 targets) for a total of 352 yards (50.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Aidan Quinn has racked up 206 reciving yards (29.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

