Will Blake Bell pay out his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Chiefs vs Broncos Anytime TD Bets

Will Blake Bell score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Bell has caught three passes on four targets for 19 yards and one TD, averaging 9.5 yards per game.

Bell, in two games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Blake Bell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 2 12 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 7 0

