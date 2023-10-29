The Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) take a six-game winning streak into their contest with the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Chiefs are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under is 46 in the outing.

Interested in live betting the Chiefs/Broncos game this week? Here are some stats and trends to help assist you with your in-game bets.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Chiefs have led after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 1.9 points on average in the first quarter.

The Broncos have led four times and have trailed three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Chiefs have won the second quarter in five games and have been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 12.9 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

In terms of second-quarter scoring, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games and have lost the second quarter in four games.

3rd Quarter

In seven games this year, the Chiefs have won the third quarter five times, lost one time, and tied one time.

Offensively, Kansas City is averaging 5.9 points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) this year. It is giving up 1.1 points on average in the third quarter (second-ranked) on defense.

Digging into scoring in the third quarter, the Broncos have been outscored in that quarter in five games and have been knotted up in two games.

4th Quarter

In seven games this year, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 2.7 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up five points on average in that quarter.

After seven games this year, the Broncos have lost the fourth quarter four times and won three times.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Chiefs have led six times and been knotted up one time.

So far this year, the Broncos have been leading after the first half in four games (1-3 in those contests) and have trailed after the first half in three games (1-2).

2nd Half

In seven games this season, the Chiefs have been outscored in the second half three times (3-0 in those games) and have won the second half four times (3-1).

Kansas City's offense is averaging 8.6 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 6.1 points on average in the second half.

The Broncos have won the second half in two games this season (1-1 record in those games). They've been outscored in the second half in five games (1-4).

