Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 19 ranking) will meet Hubert Hurkacz (No. 11) in the final of the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday, October 29.

Hurkacz is favored (-175) in the tournament final versus Auger-Aliassime (+140).

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Hubert Hurkacz Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Indoors Basel

The Swiss Indoors Basel Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, October 29

Sunday, October 29 Venue: St. Jakobshalle Basel

St. Jakobshalle Basel Location: Basel, Switzerland

Basel, Switzerland Court Surface: Hard

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Hubert Hurkacz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 63.6% chance to win.

Felix Auger-Aliassime Hubert Hurkacz +140 Odds to Win Match -175 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 46 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Hubert Hurkacz Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Saturday, Auger-Aliassime defeated Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune 6-3, 6-2.

Hurkacz will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 victory over No. 28-ranked Ugo Humbert in the semifinals on Saturday.

Auger-Aliassime has played 25.5 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 41 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In his 35 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Auger-Aliassime has played an average of 25.3 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Hurkacz has played 60 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.4% of the games. He averages 30.6 games per match (27.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set.

Hurkacz is averaging 29.0 games per match (26.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set through 41 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Auger-Aliassime and Hurkacz each have put up one win in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on June 17, 2022, with Hurkacz securing the win 7-6, 7-6.

Auger-Aliassime and Hurkacz have been equally balanced, each winning two of four sets versus the other.

Auger-Aliassime and Hurkacz have squared off in 47 total games, with Auger-Aliassime winning 25 and Hurkacz capturing 22.

In two matches between Auger-Aliassime and Hurkacz, they have played 23.5 games and two sets per match on average.

