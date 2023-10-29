Will Jerick McKinnon Score a Touchdown Against the Broncos in Week 8?
In the Week 8 contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Jerick McKinnon hit paydirt? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Chiefs vs Broncos Anytime TD Bets
Will Jerick McKinnon score a touchdown against the Broncos?
Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season McKinnon has collected 23 rushing yards (3.3 per game) on nine carries.
- And McKinnon has added 14 catches for 115 yards (16.4 per game) and two receiving TDs.
- McKinnon has not reached the end zone on the ground once in seven games.
- He has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.
Jerick McKinnon Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|1
|-2
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|2
|9
|0
|3
|19
|2
|Week 4
|@Jets
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|1
|7
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|2
|2
|0
|2
|24
|0
