When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos square off in Week 8 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Kadarius Toney hit paydirt? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Chiefs vs Broncos Anytime TD Bets

Will Kadarius Toney score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a TD)

Toney has also added 18 catches for 105 yards and one TD this season. He has been targeted 26 times.

In one of seven games this year, Toney has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Kadarius Toney Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 1 1 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 5 35 0 Week 3 Bears 1 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 2 22 0 Week 5 @Vikings 6 5 26 0 Week 6 Broncos 6 3 9 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 13 0

