Will Noah Gray Score a Touchdown Against the Broncos in Week 8?
When Noah Gray suits up for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 8 matchup versus the Denver Broncos (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.
Chiefs vs Broncos Anytime TD Bets
Will Noah Gray score a touchdown against the Broncos?
Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Gray has hauled in 13 passes on 18 targets for 155 yards and one TD, averaging 22.1 yards per game.
- Gray has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. He had only one TD in that game.
Noah Gray Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|5
|3
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|3
|3
|38
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|3
|1
|34
|1
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|2
|2
|21
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|2
|2
|14
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|1
|1
|8
|0
