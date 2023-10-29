The October 29 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) and Denver Broncos (2-5) features a standoff at the QB position, with Patrick Mahomes II and Russell Wilson leading the way for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the advantage? We dissect all of the relevant numbers below.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

Patrick Mahomes II vs. Russell Wilson Matchup

Patrick Mahomes II 2023 Stats Russell Wilson 7 Games Played 7 69.5% Completion % 66.4% 2,017 (288.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,499 (214.1) 15 Touchdowns 13 6 Interceptions 4 214 (30.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 171 (24.4) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Patrick Mahomes II Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 273.5 yards

: Over/Under 273.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 2.5 TD

Broncos Defensive Stats

This season, the Broncos are having trouble on defense, allowing 31.0 points per game (32nd in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Denver's defense has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks 30th in the league with 257.4 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 31st in the NFL with 7.9 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Broncos are struggling this season, with 1,171 rushing yards allowed (32nd in NFL). They rank 24th with eight rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Denver is 20th in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 55.2%. It is 20th in third-down efficiency allowed at 39.5%.

Russell Wilson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 205.5 yards

: Over/Under 205.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Chiefs Defensive Stats

