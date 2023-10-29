The Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos are set to meet in a Week 8 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Skyy Moore hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Chiefs vs Broncos Anytime TD Bets

Will Skyy Moore score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Moore has 160 yards receiving on 13 receptions (24 targets), with one TD, averaging 22.9 yards per game.

Moore has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Skyy Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 0 0 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 4 3 70 1 Week 3 Bears 6 4 42 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 11 0 Week 6 Broncos 4 2 22 0 Week 7 Chargers 3 2 15 0

