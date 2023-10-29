How to Watch the Super Lig: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, October 29
Trabzonspor and Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul hit the pitch for one of many compelling matchups on the Super Lig schedule today.
In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about today's Super Lig action here. Check out the links below.
Super Lig Streaming Live Today
Watch Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul vs Trabzonspor
Trabzonspor journeys to take on Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul at Vefa Stadium in Istanbul.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Trabzonspor (+130)
- Underdog: Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+205)
- Draw: (+245)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Antalyaspor vs Istanbul Basaksehir
Istanbul Basaksehir journeys to face Antalyaspor at Antalya Stadium in Antalya.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Antalyaspor (+120)
- Underdog: Istanbul Basaksehir (+240)
- Draw: (+230)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch MKE Ankaragucu vs Samsunspor
Samsunspor journeys to match up with MKE Ankaragucu at Eryaman Stadyumu in Ankara.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Favorite: MKE Ankaragucu (+135)
- Underdog: Samsunspor (+200)
- Draw: (+245)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Pendikspor vs Fenerbahce Istanbul
Fenerbahce Istanbul travels to match up with Pendikspor at Pendik Stadium in Istanbul.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Fenerbahce Istanbul (-370)
- Underdog: Pendikspor (+850)
- Draw: (+500)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
