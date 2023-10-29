The Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce will be up against the Denver Broncos' defense and Patrick Surtain II in Week 8 action at Empower Field at Mile High. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Chiefs pass catchers' matchup versus the Broncos secondary.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Chiefs vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Travis Kelce Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Broncos 76.5 12.8 1 43 11.91

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Travis Kelce vs. Patrick Surtain II Insights

Travis Kelce & the Chiefs' Offense

Travis Kelce leads his squad with 525 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 48 catches (out of 59 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Kansas City has 1,998 (285.4 per game), the third-most in the league.

The Chiefs are scoring 25.4 points per game, the fifth-most in the NFL.

Kansas City has been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, passing the ball 38.9 times game, which is fourth in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Chiefs are throwing the ball more often than the rest of the league, ranking first in the NFL with 44 total red-zone pass attempts (57.9% red-zone pass rate).

Patrick Surtain II & the Broncos' Defense

Patrick Surtain II has a team-high one interception to go along with 27 tackles and seven passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Denver is having trouble this season, with 1,802 passing yards allowed (30th in NFL). It ranks 32nd with 16 passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this season, the Broncos are having trouble keeping opposing offenses at bay, surrendering 31 points per game (32nd in NFL).

Denver has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

13 players have caught a touchdown against the Broncos this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Travis Kelce vs. Patrick Surtain II Advanced Stats

Travis Kelce Patrick Surtain II Rec. Targets 59 39 Def. Targets Receptions 48 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.9 24 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 525 27 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 87.5 3.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 222 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.