Alex Caruso and the Chicago Bulls take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Caruso, in his last action, had two points, four assists and four steals in a 118-102 loss to the Pistons.

With prop bets available for Caruso, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alex Caruso Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 5.5 (+100)

Over 5.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-133)

Looking to bet on one or more of Caruso's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pacers conceded 119.5 points per contest last season, 29th in the league.

Allowing 45.3 rebounds per game last year, the Pacers were 28th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Pacers gave up 26.4 per game last year, ranking them 26th in the NBA.

Defensively, the Pacers gave up 12.4 made three-pointers per game last year, 17th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Alex Caruso vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 27 10 2 0 0 0 2 2/15/2023 30 5 2 3 1 1 3 1/24/2023 28 4 7 1 0 0 1 10/26/2022 23 8 2 3 2 2 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.