The Indiana Pacers (1-0) are welcoming in the Chicago Bulls (0-1) for a contest between Central Division rivals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. It's the first matchup between the squads this year.

Nikola Vucevic posted 17.6 points, 3.2 assists and 11.0 boards last season.

DeMar DeRozan collected 24.5 points last season, plus 5.1 assists and 4.6 boards.

Zach LaVine averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 boards and 4.2 assists, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Patrick Williams collected 10.2 points, 4.0 boards and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Torrey Craig recorded 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Per game, Tyrese Haliburton provided points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists last year. He also delivered 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Buddy Hield's numbers last season were 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He drained 45.8% of his shots from the field and 42.5% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA), with an average of 3.6 treys (third in NBA).

Myles Turner's stats last season included 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He made 54.8% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Bruce Brown recorded 11.5 points, 4.1 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Bennedict Mathurin's stats last season included 16.7 points, 4.1 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. He made 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 treys.

Bulls vs. Pacers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pacers Bulls 116.3 Points Avg. 113.1 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8 46.9% Field Goal % 49.0% 36.7% Three Point % 36.1%

