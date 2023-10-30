The Chicago Bulls, with Coby White, hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, a 118-102 loss versus the Pistons

With prop bets available for White, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-114)

Over 12.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-122)

Over 3.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Over 4.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+140)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Pacers conceded 119.5 points per game last season, 29th in the league.

The Pacers allowed 45.3 rebounds on average last year, 28th in the NBA.

Giving up an average of 26.4 assists last season, the Pacers were the 26th-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 12.4 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Pacers were 17th in the league in that category.

Coby White vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 21 7 2 2 1 1 1 2/15/2023 33 25 3 2 5 0 2 1/24/2023 23 8 3 3 2 0 2 10/26/2022 12 6 3 0 2 0 1

