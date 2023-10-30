The Chicago Bulls, with Nikola Vucevic, match up versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 118-102 loss to the Pistons (his last action) Vucevic posted 12 points.

We're going to examine Vucevic's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-118)

Over 14.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (+104)

Over 10.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+112)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pacers allowed 119.5 points per contest last year, 29th in the league.

On the boards, the Pacers gave up 45.3 rebounds per game last season, 28th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Pacers were 26th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 26.4 per game.

Defensively, the Pacers conceded 12.4 made three-pointers per game last year, 17th in the NBA.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 36 12 9 5 0 2 3 2/15/2023 37 19 7 3 3 2 0 1/24/2023 33 20 8 5 2 2 0 10/26/2022 31 14 7 4 1 0 0

