Bulls vs. Pacers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 30
Central Division opponents meet when the Indiana Pacers (2-0) host the Chicago Bulls (1-2) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. The Bulls are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bulls vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bulls vs. Pacers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pacers 132 - Bulls 103
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Pacers
- Pick ATS: Pacers (- 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-28.7)
- Pick OU:
Over (225.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 234.4
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bulls with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bulls Performance Insights
- The Bulls scored 113.1 points per game (22nd-ranked in NBA) last year, while surrendering 111.8 points per contest (seventh-ranked).
- Chicago was 20th in the NBA with 42.4 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 15th with 43.3 rebounds allowed per game.
- The Bulls ranked 20th in the NBA with 24.5 assists per contest.
- Chicago committed 12.7 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in league). It forced 14.2 turnovers per contest (eighth-ranked).
- The Bulls struggled to sink three-pointers, ranking second-worst in the league with 10.4 treys per game. They ranked 16th with a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc last season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.