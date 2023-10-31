Evan Mobley and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates will take on the New York Knicks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 28, Mobley posted 33 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in a 125-113 loss against the Pacers.

Now let's examine Mobley's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-125)

Over 16.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (+102)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 113.1 points per contest last year made the Knicks the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Allowing 42 rebounds per contest last season, the Knicks were seventh in the NBA in that category.

Giving up an average of 25.1 assists last year, the Knicks were the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 13 made three-pointers per game last year, the Knicks were 25th in the league in that category.

Evan Mobley vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 39 6 9 4 0 1 0 4/23/2023 35 12 7 3 0 2 0 4/21/2023 36 10 10 1 0 1 0 4/18/2023 39 13 13 0 0 2 2 4/15/2023 38 8 11 2 0 0 1 3/31/2023 41 14 7 5 0 3 0 1/24/2023 38 12 7 3 0 2 1 12/4/2022 39 11 10 3 0 4 0 10/30/2022 34 16 7 3 0 1 1

