The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats hit the field for one of many compelling NCAA football matchups on the slate in Week 10 that should be of interest to fans in Illinois.

College Football Games to Watch in Illinois on TV This Week

Northern Illinois Huskies at Central Michigan Chippewas

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Tuesday, October 31

Tuesday, October 31 Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Kelly/Shorts Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Northern Illinois (-5.5)

South Dakota Coyotes at Southern Illinois Salukis

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Saluki Stadium

Saluki Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Western Illinois Leathernecks at Northern Iowa Panthers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: UNI-Dome

UNI-Dome TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Lindenwood Lions

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Hunter Stadium

Hunter Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Illinois State Redbirds at Missouri State Bears

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

Robert W. Plaster Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Illinois Fighting Illini at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington Bank Stadium TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Minnesota (-2)

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Favorite: Iowa (-5)

