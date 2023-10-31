The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-4) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-4) on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in a MAC clash.

On defense, Northern Illinois has been a top-25 unit, ranking 19th-best by allowing just 312.8 yards per game. The offense ranks 101st (343.5 yards per game). From an offensive angle, Central Michigan is posting 22.0 points per game (104th-ranked). It ranks 101st in the FBS on defense (29.8 points allowed per game).

We dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan Key Statistics

Northern Illinois Central Michigan 343.5 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.1 (109th) 312.8 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.0 (86th) 154.3 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.8 (90th) 189.3 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.4 (110th) 9 (33rd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (47th) 12 (54th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (129th)

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has compiled 1,360 yards (170.0 ypg) on 118-of-203 passing with six touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Antario Brown, has carried the ball 115 times for 674 yards (84.3 per game), scoring six times.

Gavin Williams has been handed the ball 55 times this year and racked up 277 yards (34.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has hauled in 20 receptions for 313 yards (39.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Grayson Barnes has hauled in 14 passes while averaging 31.9 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Trayvon Rudolph has racked up 25 grabs for 212 yards, an average of 26.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer leads Central Michigan with 1,221 yards on 115-of-197 passing with five touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 223 rushing yards (27.9 ypg) on 70 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Myles Bailey has run for 358 yards on 86 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Marion Lukes has run for 252 yards across 72 attempts, scoring two touchdowns. He's chipped in with 23 catches for 228 yards.

Jesse Prewitt III's 379 receiving yards (47.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 26 catches on 37 targets with four touchdowns.

Chris Parker has 17 receptions (on 33 targets) for a total of 270 yards (33.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Tyson Davis' 30 targets have resulted in 20 grabs for 251 yards and two touchdowns.

