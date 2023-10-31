Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 31
The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-4) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-4) in a matchup on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Huskies favored to win by 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 45.5 points.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan matchup.
Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium
Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|Central Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northern Illinois (-3.5)
|45.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Northern Illinois (-3.5)
|45.5
|-176
|+146
Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends
- Northern Illinois has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Huskies have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Central Michigan has covered just twice in eight matchups with a spread this year.
- The Chippewas have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
