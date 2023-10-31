The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-4) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-4) in a matchup on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Huskies favored to win by 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 45.5 points.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan matchup.

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Illinois Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Northern Illinois (-3.5) 45.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Northern Illinois (-3.5) 45.5 -176 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Northern Illinois has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Huskies have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Central Michigan has covered just twice in eight matchups with a spread this year.

The Chippewas have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

