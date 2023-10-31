The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-4) visit the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-4) on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 in a matchup between MAC foes at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Central Michigan is a 3.5-point underdog. An over/under of 45.5 is set for the contest.

On defense, Northern Illinois has been a top-25 unit, ranking 19th-best by giving up only 312.8 yards per game. The offense ranks 101st (343.5 yards per game). Central Michigan ranks 108th with 325.1 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 91st with 395.0 total yards given up per contest on defense.

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Northern Illinois vs Central Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Northern Illinois -3.5 -110 -110 45.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Northern Illinois Recent Performance

From a defensive perspective, the Huskies have been a top-25 unit over the last three games with 254.7 total yards surrendered per game (14th-best). They haven't fared as well offensively, with 387.3 total yards per game (-52-worst).

While the Huskies rank 59th in points per game over the last three contests (32.7), they rank 18th-best on defense (13.3 points allowed per game) over that three-game stretch.

Northern Illinois has been a bottom-25 passing offense over its last three games, averaging 178.7 passing yards per game during that stretch (-47-worst). It has been more competent on defense, allowing 152.0 passing yards per game (29th-ranked).

With an average of 208.7 rushing yards per game on offense and 102.7 rushing yards allowed on defense over the last three games, the Huskies rank 42nd and 53rd, respectively, during that timeframe.

The Huskies have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall over their past three contests.

In its past three contests, Northern Illinois has gone over the total once.

Northern Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Northern Illinois has posted a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Huskies have covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Four of Northern Illinois' eight games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Northern Illinois is 2-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Northern Illinois has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of or shorter.

The Huskies have an implied moneyline win probability of 0.0% in this contest.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has thrown for 1,360 yards (170.0 ypg) to lead Northern Illinois, completing 58.1% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Antario Brown has racked up 674 yards on 115 carries while finding paydirt six times as a runner.

This season, Gavin Williams has carried the ball 55 times for 277 yards (34.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has hauled in 20 receptions for 313 yards (39.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Grayson Barnes has hauled in 14 receptions totaling 255 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Trayvon Rudolph has a total of 212 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 25 passes and scoring one touchdown.

George Gumbs paces the team with 3.5 sacks, and also has 3.0 TFL and 24 tackles.

Northern Illinois' tackle leader, Jaden Dolphin, has 37 tackles and 1.0 TFL this year.

Nate Valcarel leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 16 tackles and three passes defended.

