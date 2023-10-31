MAC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 10
MAC teams are in action for four games in Week 10 of the 2023 college football season. Some of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone wagers, according to our computer model, include taking Bowling Green -5.5 against Ball State as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Kent State vs. Akron matchup.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on all MAC games with BetMGM!
Best Week 10 MAC Spread Bets
Pick: Bowling Green -5.5 vs. Ball State
- Matchup: Ball State Cardinals at Bowling Green Falcons
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Bowling Green by 19.4 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 1
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Akron -3.5 vs. Kent State
- Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Akron Zips
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Akron by 5.8 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 1
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Buffalo +15.5 vs. Toledo
- Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Toledo Rockets
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Toledo by 13.5 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: October 31
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Make your MAC spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 10 MAC Total Bets
Over 38.5 - Kent State vs. Akron
- Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Akron Zips
- Projected Total: 44.9 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 1
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Over 39.5 - Ball State vs. Bowling Green
- Matchup: Ball State Cardinals at Bowling Green Falcons
- Projected Total: 45.3 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 1
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 44.5 - Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan
- Matchup: Northern Illinois Huskies at Central Michigan Chippewas
- Projected Total: 47.6 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 31
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 10 MAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Toledo
|7-1 (4-0 MAC)
|34.9 / 20.1
|441.6 / 332.5
|Miami (OH)
|7-2 (4-1 MAC)
|29.8 / 19.0
|357.6 / 334.8
|Buffalo
|3-5 (3-1 MAC)
|25.9 / 28.9
|324.0 / 390.1
|Northern Illinois
|4-4 (3-1 MAC)
|24.3 / 21.3
|343.5 / 312.8
|Ohio
|6-3 (3-2 MAC)
|21.8 / 15.7
|350.6 / 263.0
|Bowling Green
|4-4 (2-2 MAC)
|22.3 / 25.0
|301.6 / 330.5
|Central Michigan
|4-4 (2-2 MAC)
|22.0 / 29.8
|325.1 / 395.0
|Eastern Michigan
|4-5 (2-3 MAC)
|18.6 / 22.3
|260.7 / 381.4
|Western Michigan
|3-6 (2-3 MAC)
|26.2 / 32.8
|380.7 / 395.2
|Ball State
|2-6 (1-3 MAC)
|16.1 / 29.0
|295.0 / 360.5
|Akron
|1-7 (0-4 MAC)
|15.4 / 29.4
|279.0 / 342.0
|Kent State
|1-7 (0-4 MAC)
|12.5 / 33.0
|259.9 / 375.5
Watch MAC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.