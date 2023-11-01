The Colorado Avalanche (6-2) are -250 on the moneyline to win when they host the St. Louis Blues (3-3-1), who have +200 odds, on Wednesday, November 1 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT2.

Blues vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Blues vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Blues vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

St. Louis and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals just once this season.

The Avalanche have been victorious in six of their eight games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (75.0%).

This season the Blues have three wins in the six games in which they've been an underdog.

Colorado has had moneyline odds of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, and won both.

St. Louis has not entered a game with longer moneyline odds than +200.

