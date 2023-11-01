Bradley (6-3) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Friday, December 15 at 8:00 PM ET, at home against the Cleveland State Vikings.

Upcoming Bradley games

Bradley's next matchup information

Opponent: Cleveland State Vikings

Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Location: Carver Arena

Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Bradley players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Malevy Leons 9 14.8 7.1 1.3 2.0 0.8 43.8% (42-96) 25.0% (7-28) Darius Hannah 9 12.3 7.0 2.2 1.7 1.2 64.6% (51-79) 0.0% (0-4) Connor Hickman 8 13.5 2.9 3.3 1.3 0.0 45.3% (39-86) 39.1% (18-46) Duke Deen 9 9.9 2.8 3.0 0.9 0.0 33.3% (28-84) 25.5% (13-51) Christian Davis 9 8.2 5.1 0.4 1.0 0.3 48.9% (23-47) 43.3% (13-30)

