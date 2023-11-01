Bulls vs. Mavericks November 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (1-0) square off against the Chicago Bulls (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Bulls vs. Mavericks Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSW, NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Bulls Games
- October 28 at the Pistons
- November 4 at the Nuggets
- November 3 at home vs the Nets
- October 27 at home vs the Raptors
- October 30 at the Pacers
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic recorded 17.6 points last season, plus 3.2 assists and 11 boards.
- DeMar DeRozan averaged 24.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists last year, shooting 50.4% from the field.
- Zach LaVine averaged 24.8 points last season, plus 4.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
- Patrick Williams averaged 10.2 points, 4 boards and 1.2 assists.
- Torrey Craig averaged 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8 assists last year.
- Per game, Kyrie Irving recorded 27.1 points, 5.1 boards and 5.3 assists. He also posted 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Tim Hardaway Jr.'s stats last season included 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He made 40.1% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 treys (seventh in NBA).
- Grant Williams put up 8.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.7 assists. He sank 45.4% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.
- Last season, Dwight Powell put up 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He made 73.2% of his shots from the field.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bulls vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Mavericks
|Bulls
|114.2
|Points Avg.
|113.1
|114.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|111.8
|47.5%
|Field Goal %
|49%
|37.1%
|Three Point %
|36.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.