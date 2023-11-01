The Dallas Mavericks (3-0) are favored (-5.5) to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (2-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs on BSSW and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Mavericks -5.5 225.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Chicago played 44 games last season that ended with over 225.5 points.
  • The over/under for this game is 0.5 points higher than the average scoring total for Bulls games last season (225).
  • The Bulls won 43 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 39 times.
  • Chicago won 20, or 42.6%, of the 47 games it played as underdogs last season.
  • Last season, the Bulls won seven of their 13 games, or 53.8%, when they were an underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for Chicago.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls vs Mavericks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • In 2022-23 against the spread, the Bulls had a better winning percentage at home (.537, 22-19-0 record) than away (.512, 21-20-0).
  • In terms of the over/under, Chicago's games finished over less often at home (17 of 41, 41.5%) than away (20 of 41, 48.8%) last year.
  • The Bulls' 113.1 points per game were just one fewer point than the 114.1 the Mavericks allowed.
  • Chicago went 28-9 versus the spread and 28-9 overall when scoring more than 114.1 points last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs. Mavericks Point Insights (Last Season)

Bulls Mavericks
113.1
Points Scored (PG)
 114.2
22
NBA Rank (PPG)
 16
28-9
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 22-23
28-9
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 27-18
111.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.1
7
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 16
34-15
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 17-25
32-17
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 23-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.