The Dallas Mavericks (3-0) are favored (-5.5) to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (2-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs on BSSW and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -5.5 225.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago played 44 games last season that ended with over 225.5 points.

The over/under for this game is 0.5 points higher than the average scoring total for Bulls games last season (225).

The Bulls won 43 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 39 times.

Chicago won 20, or 42.6%, of the 47 games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, the Bulls won seven of their 13 games, or 53.8%, when they were an underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for Chicago.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls vs Mavericks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

In 2022-23 against the spread, the Bulls had a better winning percentage at home (.537, 22-19-0 record) than away (.512, 21-20-0).

In terms of the over/under, Chicago's games finished over less often at home (17 of 41, 41.5%) than away (20 of 41, 48.8%) last year.

The Bulls' 113.1 points per game were just one fewer point than the 114.1 the Mavericks allowed.

Chicago went 28-9 versus the spread and 28-9 overall when scoring more than 114.1 points last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs. Mavericks Point Insights (Last Season)

Bulls Mavericks 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 114.2 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 28-9 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 22-23 28-9 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 27-18 111.8 Points Allowed (PG) 114.1 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 34-15 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 17-25 32-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 23-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.