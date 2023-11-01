Bulls vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Dallas Mavericks (3-0) are favored (-5.5) to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (2-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs on BSSW and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5 points.
Bulls vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-5.5
|225.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago played 44 games last season that ended with over 225.5 points.
- The over/under for this game is 0.5 points higher than the average scoring total for Bulls games last season (225).
- The Bulls won 43 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 39 times.
- Chicago won 20, or 42.6%, of the 47 games it played as underdogs last season.
- Last season, the Bulls won seven of their 13 games, or 53.8%, when they were an underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for Chicago.
Bulls vs Mavericks Additional Info
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- In 2022-23 against the spread, the Bulls had a better winning percentage at home (.537, 22-19-0 record) than away (.512, 21-20-0).
- In terms of the over/under, Chicago's games finished over less often at home (17 of 41, 41.5%) than away (20 of 41, 48.8%) last year.
- The Bulls' 113.1 points per game were just one fewer point than the 114.1 the Mavericks allowed.
- Chicago went 28-9 versus the spread and 28-9 overall when scoring more than 114.1 points last season.
Bulls vs. Mavericks Point Insights (Last Season)
|Bulls
|Mavericks
|113.1
|114.2
|22
|16
|28-9
|22-23
|28-9
|27-18
|111.8
|114.1
|7
|16
|34-15
|17-25
|32-17
|23-19
