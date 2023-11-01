The Chicago State Cougars (3-8) will next be in action at home against the Saint Thomas Tommies, on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Chicago State games

Chicago State's next matchup information

Opponent: Saint Thomas Tommies

Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Location: Jones Convocation Center

Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Chicago State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Wesley Cardet Jr. 11 17.9 5.1 2.4 0.6 0.4 46.2% (66-143) 34.1% (15-44) Jahsean Corbett 11 13.4 6.5 1.5 1.5 0.1 42.7% (50-117) 28.1% (9-32) Brent Davis 11 9.9 3.4 1.0 2.6 0.2 45.7% (37-81) 20.5% (8-39) DeShawn Jean-Charles 11 8.1 4.5 1.3 0.9 0.5 36.1% (30-83) 27.3% (9-33) Kedrick Green 9 7.7 1.2 2.0 1.2 0.0 39.7% (25-63) 30.8% (8-26)

