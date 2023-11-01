Buy Tickets for Chicago State Cougars Women's Basketball Games
The Chicago State Cougars women (0-13) will next be in action on the road against the Valparaiso Beacons, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Chicago State games
Chicago State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Valparaiso Beacons
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Athletics-Recreation Center
Top Chicago State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jacia Cunningham
|13
|13.8
|2.2
|1.9
|1.1
|0.2
|35.4% (70-198)
|25.0% (11-44)
|Tae'lor Willard
|13
|9.7
|2.4
|1.5
|0.8
|0.1
|30.3% (44-145)
|28.6% (14-49)
|Josie Hill
|13
|7.7
|6.5
|1.3
|0.8
|2.6
|40.0% (40-100)
|0.0% (0-7)
|Taylor Norris
|13
|5.4
|3.9
|0.5
|0.5
|0.2
|35.0% (28-80)
|0.0% (0-3)
|Evangelina Parrish
|13
|5.1
|4.3
|0.7
|0.5
|0.3
|33.3% (26-78)
|60.0% (3-5)
