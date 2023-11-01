The Chicago State Cougars women (0-13) will next be in action on the road against the Valparaiso Beacons, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Chicago State's next matchup information

Opponent: Valparaiso Beacons

Valparaiso Beacons Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Athletics-Recreation Center

Top Chicago State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jacia Cunningham 13 13.8 2.2 1.9 1.1 0.2 35.4% (70-198) 25.0% (11-44) Tae'lor Willard 13 9.7 2.4 1.5 0.8 0.1 30.3% (44-145) 28.6% (14-49) Josie Hill 13 7.7 6.5 1.3 0.8 2.6 40.0% (40-100) 0.0% (0-7) Taylor Norris 13 5.4 3.9 0.5 0.5 0.2 35.0% (28-80) 0.0% (0-3) Evangelina Parrish 13 5.1 4.3 0.7 0.5 0.3 33.3% (26-78) 60.0% (3-5)

